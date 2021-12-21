Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Turing alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.