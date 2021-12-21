Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $593.94 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

