Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

