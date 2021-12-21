U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,163,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,185,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

