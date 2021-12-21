U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $16.27 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,274,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

