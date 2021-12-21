UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 500 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.00) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.47) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 487.75 ($6.44).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.84) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 329.55 ($4.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.11). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 429.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.05. The company has a market capitalization of £89.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($221,633.00).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.