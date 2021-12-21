UBS Group Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $102.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.36.

DD stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,181,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

