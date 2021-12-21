USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USD Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

NYSE:USDP opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 188.92% and a net margin of 19.52%. Equities analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.