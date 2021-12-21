USDK (USDK) Reaches Market Cap of $28.61 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $157.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00050953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.48 or 0.08186399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,871.11 or 0.99932654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00071743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002636 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

