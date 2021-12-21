V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in V.F. were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.