Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.88. 2,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

