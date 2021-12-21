Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.