Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $243.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

