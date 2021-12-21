Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,610 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

