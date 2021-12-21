Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $112.18. 84,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,440. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

