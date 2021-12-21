Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.50. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.