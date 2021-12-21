Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $109,946,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 257,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.