Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $444,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 90,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,775,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 419,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 360,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $419.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

