Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.61. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,553. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.44. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.57 and a 1 year high of $150.64.

