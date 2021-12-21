Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

