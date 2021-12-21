Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. 13,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,573. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

