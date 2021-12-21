Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 4,619 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Jeff Fairman sold 131 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,947.50.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $107,777.50.

On Monday, September 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $124,307.50.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 34.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 62.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 58.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.