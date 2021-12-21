Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $250.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

