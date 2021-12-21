Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Financial Analysis

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Perficient alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perficient and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perficient currently has a consensus price target of $143.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perficient is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Perficient and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient 7.90% 21.84% 11.37% Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perficient and Venus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient $612.13 million 6.57 $30.18 million $1.64 74.44 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perficient beats Venus Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.