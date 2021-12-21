Verso (VSO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.56 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Verso has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $192,371.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00051885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.85 or 0.08170984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.52 or 0.99769065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.