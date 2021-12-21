Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 196,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,130. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $517.69 million and a PE ratio of 0.71.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

