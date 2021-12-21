Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) vs. Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Financial Analysis

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Viking Energy Group has a beta of -2.57, indicating that its stock price is 357% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -190.91% -4,896.40% -54.15% Canadian Natural Resources 21.13% 14.56% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viking Energy Group and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 12 0 2.75

Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $55.97, indicating a potential upside of 44.95%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Canadian Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 1.67 -$61.99 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.48 -$324.73 million $3.94 9.80

Viking Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canadian Natural Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Viking Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

