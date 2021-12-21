Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Raised to $300.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 486.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $3,754,922. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

