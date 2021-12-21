Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Raised to $300.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 486.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $3,754,922. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
