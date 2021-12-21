Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $51.16

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.16, but opened at $49.13. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 19,881 shares.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,922. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

