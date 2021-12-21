Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

AIO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.30. 113,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,977. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director James S. Macleod bought 2,050 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

