Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,191 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Visa worth $485,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $210.38 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $405.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.