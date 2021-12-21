Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,161 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,573. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.21 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

