Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $66.42. The stock had a trading volume of 150,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,204. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09.

