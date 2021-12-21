Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, hitting $460.74. The stock had a trading volume of 92,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,893. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.22 and a 200 day moving average of $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

