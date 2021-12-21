Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $18.07 Million in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,997,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,000. RLX Technology comprises approximately 3.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of RLX Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLX. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 31.8% in the second quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 79.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 95.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 21.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 27,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,374,996. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

