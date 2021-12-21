Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

