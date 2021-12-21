Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,291. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

