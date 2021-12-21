VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 21st

VMG Consumer Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. VMG Consumer Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGAU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

