VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006736 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

