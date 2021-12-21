Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Up to $7.65

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $8.09. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3,521 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). Equities analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

