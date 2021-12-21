Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 354.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,730 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000.

IHI stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.