Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 471,674 shares of company stock worth $25,119,219 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.