Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,869 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.21.

FNV stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

