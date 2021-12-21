Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 39,564 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 796.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ameren by 837.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,412,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ameren by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Ameren stock opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

