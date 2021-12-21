Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,887,000 after buying an additional 254,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

