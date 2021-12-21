Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 102,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VYNT opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 200.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

