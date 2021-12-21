Wagerr (WGR) Trading 90.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. Wagerr has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $7,405.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 90.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005425 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00324908 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,778,130 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

