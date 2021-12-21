Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $452.35 Million

Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post $452.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.20 million and the lowest is $446.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTS traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.40. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.44. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

