WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 30,079 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 6.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,755,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

SHOP opened at $1,319.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,490.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,472.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

