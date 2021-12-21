WCM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,368,304 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,368,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coupang as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Coupang by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,923 shares of company stock worth $13,101,580.

Coupang stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

